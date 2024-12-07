Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Bill Gates' book list, Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman, and Bob Iger's 4 a.m. wakeup: Leadership news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

Bill Gates' book list, Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman, and Bob Iger's 4 a.m. wakeup: Leadership news roundup

Plus, the Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Bill Gates&#39; book list, Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman, and Bob Iger&#39;s 4 a.m. wakeup: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Gates Ventures, Michael Kovac (Getty Images), 10'000 Hours (Getty Images), Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post (Getty Images), Screenshot: Forbes, Image: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

The 4 books Bill Gates read this year to make ‘sense of the world’

The 4 books Bill Gates read this year to make ‘sense of the world’

Bill Gates holding four books, wearing a red sweater and white button down shirt in front of a Christmas tree
Bill Gates
Photo: Gates Ventures

Bill Gates shared a list of the four books he “enjoyed” reading this year, including ones focused on artificial intelligence and love.

Advertisement

Although Gates said it was not intentional, the four books shared the common theme of “making sense of the world around you,” the billionaire said on his personal blog, Gates Notes.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Sam Altman has an Elon Musk and Donald Trump problem

Sam Altman has an Elon Musk and Donald Trump problem

Elon Musk and Sam Altman sitting in grey arm chairs in front of a brown backdrop with giant black letters and a white sign that says Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit
Elon Musk and Sam Altman at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit on October 6, 2015, in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s role in the coming Trump administration reportedly has some of his business rivals worried — including his OpenAI co-founder, Sam Altman.

Advertisement

In November, Musk expanded his lawsuit against the AI startup and several of its co-founders and added its investor and partner Microsoft (MSFT) as a defendant. The expanded lawsuit accuses OpenAI of anticompetitive behavior, calling it a “market-paralyzing gorgon.” Later in the month, Musk’s attorneys filed a preliminary injunction against the AI startup, several of its co-founders, and Microsoft to stop its transition to a for-profit company.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Every Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree who found themselves on the wrong side of the law

Every Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree who found themselves on the wrong side of the law

Image for article titled Bill Gates&#39; book list, Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman, and Bob Iger&#39;s 4 a.m. wakeup: Leadership news roundup
Screenshot: Forbes

It’s become a running joke online that if you end up on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, your chances of running into trouble with the law just exponentially rose.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

Disney CEO Bob Iger says waking up at 4 a.m. means he can ‘attack’ the day

Disney CEO Bob Iger says waking up at 4 a.m. means he can ‘attack’ the day

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, speaks during the Beatles ‘64 Premiere at Hudson Square Theater on November 24, 2024, in New York City.
Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, speaks during the Beatles ‘64 Premiere at Hudson Square Theater on November 24, 2024, in New York City.
Image: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)

Disney CEO Bob Iger wakes up nearly every day at 4 a.m. to work out for at least 45 minutes. He said he does this to maintain the level of energy he needs to be a good leader.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored

The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored

Image for article titled Bill Gates&#39; book list, Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman, and Bob Iger&#39;s 4 a.m. wakeup: Leadership news roundup
Photo: 10'000 Hours (Getty Images)

Not every job is going to be a thrill ride. For some, work is boring here and there, but usually engaging. For others, it’s always dull.

Advertisement

PlayUSA.com, a website about the online gambling industry, analyzed 2.4 million reviews on Glassdoor from every Fortune 500 company to try and figure out which companies have the most bored workforce.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Elon Musk spent at least a quarter-billion dollars to elect Trump and other Republicans

Elon Musk spent at least a quarter-billion dollars to elect Trump and other Republicans

Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Elon Musk spent at least $260 million on efforts to support Donald Trump’s successful reelection bid, making him one of biggest donors of the 2024 election cycle and maybe the biggest.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8