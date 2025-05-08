Logo
Tech & Innovation

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has a new chat app — and it runs on Bluetooth

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter and Square, just announced a decentralized messaging service called Bitchat

ByHannah Parker
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced on Sunday his new encrypted messaging app, Bitchat.

Suggested Reading

Copper rush leads to a record price after Trump floats 50% tariff
Delistings up almost 50% as home sellers leave the market
Elon Musk's X says India blocked more than 2,000 accounts without explanation

The decentralized chat service — which Dorsey referred to as his “weekend project” on the site now known as X — operates over Bluetooth mesh networks. It’s an encrypted, ephemeral, peer-to-peer service that doesn’t rely on any "permanent identifiers" such as email addresses or phone numbers, according to a white paper

Related Content

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has a new chat app — and it runs on Bluetooth
Google's Waymo is eyeing New York and Philly for its next robotaxis

Mesh networking enables users to communicate through devices that are linked locally, rather than over an internet connection.

“Bitchat enables direct peer-to-peer messaging within physical proximity, with automatic message relay extending the effective range beyond direct Bluetooth connections,” Dorsey's white paper says. A future version of the app could include support for Wi-Fi Direct. 

The paper characterizes the app as “resilient to network outages and censorship.” Bitchat’s fine print says privacy is a “fundamental human right” and adds that the service does not collect any personal data and doesn’t have any user-tracking elements. 

Bitchat’s beta on the app-testing service TestFlight is full — with 10,000 people trying it out. Dorsey said on X that the app is in review for a broader release. 

Bitchat is not the first service of its kind. FireChat and Bridgefy, encrypted messaging apps operating over Bluetooth, were widely used during pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2014 and 2022, respectively.

Matthew De Silva contributed to this article. 

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.