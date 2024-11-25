How to invest in Bitcoin and crypto — without actually buying it

Options trading involves speculating on the value of an asset by purchasing or selling options contracts. An option is a type of financial contract that grants the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call option) or sell (put option) an asset at a predetermined price (the strike price) by a specific date (the expiration date). To acquire this right, the buyer pays the seller a premium.

In October, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted approval for the NYSE American LLC and CBOE to list options on spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking a significant development in cryptocurrency history. This approval paves the way for institutional investors, or “big fish,” to gain greater access to Bitcoin through more traditional financial products.

Earlier this week, a few Bitcoin ETFs options began trading on the Nasdaq (NDAQ), introducing a new way of investing in Bitcoin without actually owning it.