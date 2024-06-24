Markets

Bitcoin falls below $61,000 after one of its worst weeks this year

The cryptocurrency market shed tens of billions in value last week

By
Rocio Fabbro
Bitcoin price continues decline as crypto market stumbles
Bitcoin price continues decline as crypto market stumbles

Bitcoin dropped below $61,000 on Monday morning as the cryptocurrency continues to shed value.

Suggested Reading

The 10 least stressed states in America
Trump's new tariffs, the Fed's Powell speaks, and jobs numbers: What to watch in the markets this week
BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Bitcoin’s price fell to as low as $60,818 — its lowest level in more than a month — in Monday morning trading in London. The cryptocurrency’s price has dropped almost 4% in the past day, and has fallen roughly 8% over the last week.

Related Content

Bitcoin bounces back near $100,000, joining stocks in rallying on inflation data
What Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, and other business leaders say about Bitcoin

Monday’s slide comes after one of crypto’s worst weeks of 2024 so far, as the global cryptocurrency market shed tens of billions of dollars in value. Overall, the global crypto market cap has slipped 4.7% in the last day, bringing its market cap to $2.24 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. An index containing the 100 biggest cryptocurrencies fell about 5% in the week through Sunday, its steepest such decline since April, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Crypto watchers were eagerly anticipating new all-time highs for Bitcoin, which traded above $71,000 earlier this month. But in a somewhat surprise turn, the popular cryptocurrency, and the wider crypto market, have largely cooled. In recent weeks, it has continued to steadily decline. Bitcoin dropped below $66,000 last week, extending declines from a dip the prior week brought about by the latest Consumer Price Index data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

Despite the short-term volatility, Bitcoin is up 38% this year.

Uncertainty over monetary policy has been driving much of the volatility around Bitcoin and other altcoins. While annual inflation has slowed to 3.3% year-over-year, it has remained well above the Fed’s 2% target. Given stubbornly high prices, Fed officials decided earlier this month to keep the benchmark federal funds rate steady between 5.25% and 5.5%, forecasting just one rate cut in 2024.

It’s not just Bitcoin. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also fell 5% on Monday morning, coming in at around $3,320. Other major cryptocurrencies, including Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano, all saw declines between 4% and 6%.