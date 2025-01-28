How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

5 surprising companies now accepting cryptocurrency as payment

Money & Markets

There are some everyday brands where you can use cryptocurrency for your purchases

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled 5 surprising companies now accepting cryptocurrency as payment
Image: Thana Prasongsin (Getty Images)

On May 22, 2010, a man in Florida spent 10,000 Bitcoin — the current-day equivalent of $1 billion — on pizza. The event, which marked the first digital currency transaction ever made for a physical item, is now celebrated annually as Bitcoin Pizza Day.

Since then, cryptocurrency has evolved far beyond pizza. Today, you can use it to buy everything from movie tickets to plane seats. Crypto advocates like Tesla (TSLA) and AMC (AMC) have embraced crypto payments, and many others have also jumped on the bandwagon. Here are some surprising companies that accept cryptocurrency as payment.

Microsoft

Image for article titled 5 surprising companies now accepting cryptocurrency as payment
Photo: VV Shots (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates has been a vocal critic of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. He argues that Bitcoin is unproductive as an asset class and that he would bet against it if given the chance.

Although Gates is skeptical of cryptocurrencies, Microsoft acknowledges blockchain’s transformative potential. For example, through Bitpay, Microsoft enables users to purchase games and apps for Windows Phone, Xbox, and Windows operating systems.

Starbucks 

Image for article titled 5 surprising companies now accepting cryptocurrency as payment
Photo: Ivan Zhaborovskiy (Getty Images)

Coffee giant Starbucks (SBUX) began accepting Bitcoin and Ether in 2021, enabling crypto payments through the mobile app SPEDN – a digital payments platform that allows users to store, convert, and spend their cryptocurrency. Customers can load the app with cryptocurrency and pay using a QR code at checkout.

Starbucks also partnered with the Bakkt App, a digital wallet that allows users to manage their crypto holdings. With Bakkt, customers can use Bitcoin, load their Starbucks gift cards, and seamlessly buy their favorite coffee.

Home Depot

Image for article titled 5 surprising companies now accepting cryptocurrency as payment
Photo: shaunl (Getty Images)

The largest hardware store chain in the U.S. began accepting Bitcoin as payment in 2019 through Flexa, a platform that instantly converts Bitcoin to dollars. Due to this feature, home builders can purchase nearly all the materials and tools needed to construct a house using cryptocurrency.

AT&T

Image for article titled 5 surprising companies now accepting cryptocurrency as payment
Photo: jetcityimage (Getty Images)

In 2019, AT&T (T) became the first major U.S. mobile carrier to accept cryptocurrency payments. Through the cryptocurrency payment service BitPay, customers can conveniently pay their AT&T bills online using Bitcoin and other cryptos. AT&T is also a partner with Bitrefill, allowing customers to top up their AT&T Prepaid Plan using Bitcoin, Ether, and other cryptocurrencies.

Whole Foods

Image for article titled 5 surprising companies now accepting cryptocurrency as payment
Photo: anouchka (Getty Images)

Whole Foods (AMZN) accepts cryptocurrency indirectly through the SPEDN app. Customers can load their account with crypto, select Whole Foods at checkout, and generate a code. The cashier scans the code, instantly converting Bitcoin into dollars for payment.

