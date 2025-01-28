5 surprising companies now accepting cryptocurrency as payment

On May 22, 2010, a man in Florida spent 10,000 Bitcoin — the current-day equivalent of $1 billion — on pizza. The event, which marked the first digital currency transaction ever made for a physical item, is now celebrated annually as Bitcoin Pizza Day.

Advertisement

Since then, cryptocurrency has evolved far beyond pizza. Today, you can use it to buy everything from movie tickets to plane seats. Crypto advocates like Tesla (TSLA) and AMC (AMC) have embraced crypto payments, and many others have also jumped on the bandwagon. Here are some surprising companies that accept cryptocurrency as payment.

Read also: 8 things you can buy with Bitcoin