Created as a joke by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013, Dogecoin features the likeness of the Shiba Inu dog popularized in the Doge meme. But what initially began as a joke would transform into one of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrencies.



Advertisement

The credit for Doge’s success goes to the GameStop saga that began in January 2021. The meme stock reached its peak when a group of small investors, encouraged by the Reddit community WallStreetBets and helped along by an Elon Musk tweet, skyrocketed the price of individual GameStop shares to $86.88 in January 2021.



On Reddit, investors later discussed what cryptocurrency is equivalent to meme stock GameStop — and the answer was Dogecoin. That’s how Dogecoin came into the limelight, and just as GameStop reached its peak, Dogecoin started to gain traction, peaking in May 2021 at $0.74 per coin.

Dogecoin had a market capitalization of $23 billion as of June 5, 2024, making it the eighth-largest cryptocurrency.