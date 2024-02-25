7 Reddit meme stock crazes before the company IPOs

Reddit, one of the social media platforms responsible for launching the meme stock phenomenon in 2021, is going public this year. The company filed an IPO prospectus with U.S. Securities and Exchange on Thursday announcing that it is reserving some of its IPO shares for eligible Reddit users and moderators who have contributed to the platform. The website, specifically its subreddit WallStreetBets, made a phenomenal impact on the stock market when it helped shoot up the stocks of underperforming and often nostalgia-laced brands like GameStop, AMC, Tupperware, and others. Here’s a look back at Reddit’s buzziest meme stocks.