Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and others: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

This week, all eyes are on two major events: the highly anticipated Black Friday sales and Bitcoin’s potential breakthrough to the $100,000 milestone. The leading cryptocurrency is hovering tantalizingly close to the six-figure mark, sparking widespread speculation that it’s not a question of if but when Bitcoin will reach this historic level.

As the market buzz intensifies, investors and enthusiasts are closely monitoring not just Bitcoin but other noteworthy cryptocurrencies that could make significant moves in the coming days. With that in mind, let’s explore the key digital assets worth watching this week and the factors that might shape their performance.