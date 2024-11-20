Amazon, Walmart, and Target's top 10 Black Friday deals

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Retail

Apple AirPods, travel luggage, and wine storage cabinets, are just a few of the popular promotions

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: THOMAS SAMSON (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) are racing to capture the attention – and wallets – of budget-conscious shoppers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach.

Each retail giant is offering massive discounts across a wide range of categories, spanning apparel, electronics, home decor, and beauty. The stakes are high, partly because consumers have more opportunities than ever to cash in on the deals. Items like Apple (AAPL) AirPods, travel luggage, wine storage cabinets, and robot vacuums are just a few of the popular promotions.

Holiday sales are expected to increase by as much as 3.5% this year, possibly reaching a record-breaking $1 trillion, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

With inflation continuing to affect consumer spending and many families watching their budgets closely, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have become even more essential for those seeking tech upgrades, holiday gifts, or home essentials.

As Amazon, Walmart, and Target lock into an epic battle for shoppers this holiday season, deals will be available to everyone – but loyalty members at each retailer can expect extra perks, like same-day delivery and access to select deals.

We’ve rounded up the top 10 Black Friday deals across Amazon, Walmart, and Target, including each retailer’s offering price. Some items may vary in price due to sizes, models, or other modifications. Let’s take a look.

AirPods Pro 2

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: photoschmidt (Getty Images)
Apple iPad, 9th Generation

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: nyc russ (Getty Images)
American Tourister Carry-On

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Charnchai (Getty Images)
Oster Air Fryer

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: andreswd (Getty Images)
Wine rack

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Silberkorn (Getty Images)
Maybelline Lipstick

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Blink Outdoor Security Camera

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: T3 Magazine (Getty Images)
65-inch Smart TV

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Peter Cade (Getty Images)
Shark Robot Vacuum and Mop

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: SeventyFour (Getty Images)
Keurig Coffee Maker

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Patryk_Kosmider (Getty Images)
