Markets

Bitcoin rises close to $94,000 as the crypto rally continues

Some analysts see $200,000 in the not-so-distant future

By
Kevin Williams
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Bitcoin rises close to $94,000 as the crypto rally continues
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)
In This Story
GBTC

Bitcoin continued it torrid trading streak, flirting with $94,000 on Wednesday morning, despite a robust stock market rally. Some investors have been pulling money out of stocks and stashing them in gold and crypto, which have sent the values of both soaring.

Suggested Reading

Intel is making massive cuts to its workforce
Apple and Meta just got fined a whopping $800 million as Europe comes after Big Tech
Elon Musk 'basically leaving' DOGE is a 'turning point' for Tesla, analysts say
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Intel is making massive cuts to its workforce
Apple and Meta just got fined a whopping $800 million as Europe comes after Big Tech
Elon Musk 'basically leaving' DOGE is a 'turning point' for Tesla, analysts say
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin and how high it could go. Robert Kiyosaki, investor and Bitcoin expert, tweeted on April 20, “BITCOIN is $84k today. Strongly believe Bitcoin will reach $180k to $200k in 2025.

Advertisement

Related Content

Trump nominates the crypto-friendly Paul Atkins to lead the SEC
16 states betting on a U.S. Bitcoin Reserve

Related Content

Trump nominates the crypto-friendly Paul Atkins to lead the SEC
16 states betting on a U.S. Bitcoin Reserve

Kiyosaki is not alone in his thinking.

“There is high short-term uncertainty, but we see solid foundations for a further rally in Bitcoin’s price over the coming months — $90,000 was just the first domino; in our view, Bitcoin is likely to move well beyond previous highs later this year,” Zach Pandl, head of research at Grayscale (GBTC), told DL News, a crypto trade publication.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Titan of Crypto’s X account predicts a $137,000 bitcoin price by August if the current optimistim holds.

This bullishness comes against the backdrop of pro-crypto Paul Atkins being sworn in as the new head of the SEC on Monday. Atkins is seen as being pro-crypto.

Advertisement

“If the SEC were more accommodating and would, you know, deal straightforwardly with these various [crypto] firms, I think it would be a lot better to have things happen here in the United States rather than outside,” Atkins said on the Keep Your Government Hands off my Crypto podcast in February of last year.