Bitcoin rises close to $94,000 as the crypto rally continues

Bitcoin continued it torrid trading streak, flirting with $94,000 on Wednesday morning, despite a robust stock market rally. Some investors have been pulling money out of stocks and stashing them in gold and crypto, which have sent the values of both soaring.

Analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin and how high it could go. Robert Kiyosaki, investor and Bitcoin expert, tweeted on April 20, “BITCOIN is $84k today. Strongly believe Bitcoin will reach $180k to $200k in 2025.”

Kiyosaki is not alone in his thinking.

“There is high short-term uncertainty, but we see solid foundations for a further rally in Bitcoin’s price over the coming months — $90,000 was just the first domino; in our view, Bitcoin is likely to move well beyond previous highs later this year,” Zach Pandl, head of research at Grayscale (GBTC) , told DL News, a crypto trade publication.

Meanwhile, Titan of Crypto’s X account predicts a $137,000 bitcoin price by August if the current optimistim holds.

This bullishness comes against the backdrop of pro-crypto Paul Atkins being sworn in as the new head of the SEC on Monday. Atkins is seen as being pro-crypto.

“If the SEC were more accommodating and would, you know, deal straightforwardly with these various [crypto] firms, I think it would be a lot better to have things happen here in the United States rather than outside,” Atkins said on the Keep Your Government Hands off my Crypto podcast in February of last year.