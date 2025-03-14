BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) reports earnings

In This Story BJ +0.57%

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ+0.57% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

The filing reports net sales of $20.0 billion, an increase from $19.5 billion in the previous fiscal year. Membership fee income rose to $456.5 million, reflecting an 8.5% increase from the prior year.

The company reported a net income of $534.4 million, up from $523.7 million in the previous year. The increase in net income was attributed to higher membership fees and improved sales in perishables and general merchandise.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. operated 250 clubs and 186 gas stations across 21 states as of the fiscal year-end. The company opened seven new clubs during the year.

Comparable club sales increased by 2.5%, driven by a 2.8% increase in merchandise comparable club sales, particularly in perishables and general merchandise.

The company reported operating income of $772.2 million, compared to $800.4 million in the previous year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $3.0 billion, primarily due to labor and occupancy costs.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. ended the fiscal year with $28.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.0 billion of unused capacity under its ABL Revolving Facility.

The company announced a new share repurchase program, authorizing up to $1.0 billion in buybacks, effective February 1, 2025, expiring in January 2029.

The company highlighted risks related to macroeconomic factors, including consumer spending, competition, and supply chain disruptions, as potential impacts on future performance.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. continues to focus on expanding its footprint, enhancing digital capabilities, and increasing membership base and loyalty.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.