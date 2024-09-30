A timeline of the Boar’s Head listeria outbreak so far

Boar’s Head Provisions, a deli meat supplier based in Virginia, issued a recall of several deli meat products in late July after they were linked to a multistate outbreak of listeria. The recall grew to include millions of pounds of affected products, and Boar’s Head went as far as to shut down a facility with numerous violations. At least 10 people have died in connection with the outbreak, and dozens more required hospitalizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also cautioned that the number of reported illnesses may rise, as it can take up to 10 weeks for symptoms of listeriosis to manifest in some individuals.

Here is a timeline of the main events surrounding the Boar’s Head listeria outbreak so far this year.