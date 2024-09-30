How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Food

A timeline of the Boar’s Head listeria outbreak so far

At least 59 people across 19 states have been infected with the strain of listeria linked to the Boar's Head outbreak

By
Bruce Gil
Cars drive along Allen Road In Jarratt, VA, on September 13, 2024. Jarratt is home to a Boar’s Head deli meat plant which has been closed indefinitely after a recall of liverwurst product found to be contaminated with listeria.
Image: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Boar’s Head Provisions, a deli meat supplier based in Virginia, issued a recall of several deli meat products in late July after they were linked to a multistate outbreak of listeria. The recall grew to include millions of pounds of affected products, and Boar’s Head went as far as to shut down a facility with numerous violations. At least 10 people have died in connection with the outbreak, and dozens more required hospitalizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also cautioned that the number of reported illnesses may rise, as it can take up to 10 weeks for symptoms of listeriosis to manifest in some individuals.

Here is a timeline of the main events surrounding the Boar’s Head listeria outbreak so far this year.

July 26: Boar’s Head hit with partial recall following 2 deaths

Image for article titled A timeline of the Boar’s Head listeria outbreak so far
Image: AJ_Watt (Getty Images)

The USDA and Boar’s Head Provisions, a Jarratt, Virginia-based deli meat supplier, on July 26 issued a recall of its liverwurst and other deli meat products due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections. — Bruce Gil

July 30: Boar’s Head recalls 7 million more pounds of deli meat over listeria outbreak

Image for article titled A timeline of the Boar’s Head listeria outbreak so far
Image: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

The deli meat supplier on July 30 recalled all of it products that were produced in its Jarratt, Virginia facility. The expanded recall amounted to seven million more pound of deli meat — both packaged products and meat intended to be sliced at a deli. — Bruce Gil

July 30: A third death is linked to Boar’s Head deli meat, as listeria outbreak expands

Athens, Georgia, Publix, Grocery Store Boar's Head deli meats, display
Image: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

A third death and more hospitalizations were reported in connection to a listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head deli meat products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday. — Bruce Gil

Aug. 29: Mold and bugs were discovered at a Boar’s Head plant tied to 9 deaths

Boar’s Head deli meats on display at grocery store.
Image: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Federal inspectors reportedly found dozens of violations in the Boar’s Head facility in Virginia that is linked to a deadly outbreak of listeria. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspectors flagged at least 69 noncompliance violations — including mold, pooling water, and the presence of insects near food — according to records obtained by CBS News through a Freedom of Information Act request. — Bruce Gil

Sept. 13: Boar’s Head plant linked to a deadly listeria outbreak is shutting down

Shelves sit empty where Boar’s Head meats are usually displayed at a Safeway store in San Anselmo, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Boar’s Head announced on Friday that it is “indefinitely” closing its Virginia deli plant, which has been linked to a fatal listeria outbreak. Liverwurst processing was the source of the contamination and will be permanently discontinued, the company added. — Francisco Velasquez

Sept. 25: The Boar’s Head listeria outbreak has been linked to a 10th death. Lawmakers want answers

Athens, Georgia, Publix, Grocery Store Boar’s Head deli meats, display.
Image: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

A tenth person has died in connection to a multi-state listeria outbreak linked to a Boar’s Head plant in Virginia. As of September 23, a total 59 people across 19 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria — all requiring hospitalization. — Bruce Gil

