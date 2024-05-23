Air and Space

Boeing expects to continue sending more money than planes out the door

The CFO said at a conference that cash flow will be negative for a while longer

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Boeing logo on a 737 Max plane
The Boeing logo on a 737 Max plane
Photo: Peter Cziborra (Reuters)
In This Story
BA-2.70%ALK+1.15%

Boeing’s Chief Financial Officer Brian West just said that the 737 Max cash burn will continue for a while. Speaking at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, he said that the company has more or less written off much of 2024.

Suggested Reading

Ben & Jerry’s founders eye a sweet deal to reclaim their brand from Unilever
Nvidia beats earnings expectations on Blackwell AI chip demand
U.S. stocks give up morning gains to close mixed
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Ben & Jerry’s founders eye a sweet deal to reclaim their brand from Unilever
Nvidia beats earnings expectations on Blackwell AI chip demand
U.S. stocks give up morning gains to close mixed
Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“I understand everyone would wish you would go faster, but it’s a long cycle business and we have to be disciplined,” the CFO said. “We can’t rush. We can’t push the factory too hard or the system too hard because the payoff, if we do this right, is going to be big beyond 2025, and that’s what we’re aiming at,” he added.

Advertisement

Related Content

Boeing's outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun has been reelected to the company's board
The FAA says Boeing needs to put 'safety and quality above profits'

Related Content

Boeing's outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun has been reelected to the company's board
The FAA says Boeing needs to put 'safety and quality above profits'

Ever since a piece of fuselage broke off an Alaska Airlines-operated 737 Max 9 mid-flight in January, Boeing has strained to keep up deliveries amid increased scrutiny from federal regulators. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has already said he’ll be stepping down at the end of the year.

Advertisement

Boeing has lost billions as it deals with increasing costs and less revenue. In April, it went to credit markets to borrow $10 billion to tide it over for a while. Asked whether the bleeding will be stopping anytime soon, West replied euphemistically: No.

Advertisement

“We expect the full year now to be a use versus generation of cash flow,” he said.

Boeing shares were down nearly 6% in Thursday trading and have fallen nearly 33% for the year.