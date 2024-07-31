Boeing finally picked its new CEO

In This Story BA RTX

Boeing has tapped Robert "Kelly" Ortberg as its new chief executive, the embattled aircraft manufacturer announced Wednesday.



Ortberg will step into the role on Aug. 8, replacing David Calhoun, who announced his departure from the company earlier this year amid a flurry of controversy and regulatory scrutiny.

“The Board conducted a thorough and extensive search process over the last several months to select the next CEO of Boeing and Kelly has the right skills and experience to lead Boeing in its next chapter,” Steven Mollenkopf, chair of Boeing’s board, said in a statement.

“Kelly is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry, with a well-earned reputation for building strong teams and running complex engineering and manufacturing companies,” he added.

Ortberg previously served as CEO of Rockwell Collins, a major supplier of flight controls and in-flight entertainment systems, until it was bought by United Technologies Corporation in 2018 and RTX in 2020. The 64-year-old industry veteran will lead Boeing through a “consequential period” in the aerospace giant’s history, Mollenkopf noted.

“Boeing has a tremendous and rich history as a leader and pioneer in our industry, and I’m committed to working together with the more than 170,000 dedicated employees of the company to continue that tradition, with safety and quality at the forefront,” Ortberg said in a statement. “There is much work to be done, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Boeing’s year has gone from bad to worse after a door plug blew out mid-flight on a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane in January. The Arlington, Virginia-based aircraft maker was hit with a barrage of regulatory scrutiny and complaints from multiple whistleblowers over the safety of its planes.

Also on Wednesday, Boeing announced another net loss for the second quarter. The company bled $1.44 billion in the three months ended June 30, and saw a net loss of $1.8 billion in the first half of the year. Despite the “challenging quarter,” Boeing is taking steps to ensure that it’s “company the world needs it to be,” Calhoun said in a statement accompanying the report.

The outgoing CEO defended the company’s safety culture on Capitol Hill last month, telling the Senate investigations subcommittee in a hearing that despite its problems, Boeing is making progress toward improving its quality control procedures.

In his statement, Mollenkopf thanked Calhoun for his role in helping to “steer the company through the challenges of recent years.”

— Melvin Backman contributed to this article.