A Southwest Airlines plane nearly crashed into the Pacific Ocean this April, the company revealed internally. Boeing is having trouble finding a new CEO while its outgoing one got grilled in the Senate amid the fallout from a door plug blowout in January. And a competitor slowly emerges to the Boeing-Airbus planemaking duopoly. Plus: Find out which states have the naughtiest airline passengers.

