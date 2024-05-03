Boeing's cash burn, CEO plane perks, and more airlines news

Boeing is raising billions of dollars to make up for all the cash it’s been having to spend dealing with the fallout from its 737 Max problems. Outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun’s stewardship of the company in the run-up to that plane’s latest issue, a January door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines-operated 737 Max 9, is the reason that proxy advisor Glass Lewis is suggesting shareholders remove him from the company’s board. Plus, corporate America’s c-suite titans are allegedly saving millions of dollars using corporate jets for personal travel.

Take a moment to catch up on what’s been happening in the world of airlines.