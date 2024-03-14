There's a website for finding flights that don't use Boeing planes

Air travel lately has been pretty hellish, and things have only gotten worse now that Boeing and its aircraft have come under fire for their increased danger. But what if there was a way you could find flights that didn’t use Boeing aircraft? Maybe it would make some people feel better about flying.

There’s a site that allows you to do just that called AlternativeFlights.com. On its surface, the site appears just like any other travel site such as Priceline or Expedia. You’re able to search for flights to your desired destination and filter them by things like stops, airline, airport, baggage, etc. The difference comes when you get into the details of the flight.



Clicking on the details of the flight will show you specific information. You’ll see things like the flight time, terminal number, flight duration and surprisingly, the plane manufacturer and model number.

This isn’t something that’s new. Expedia has this feature, but Alternative Flights, reading the writing on the wall with what’s been going on with flights involving Boeing aircraft, seems to have made a conscious effort to exclude flights that use Boeing aircraft. So much so that the site created an entire page dedicated to outlining what’s going on with Boeing and which airlines aren’t using their aircraft.



It’s honestly helpful, especially for people like myself who have sworn off all air travel until things get better, just as Alternative Airlines pointed out on their page.



As airlines welcome back the Boeing 737 MAX to their day-to-day operations, we realize that some might be wary of taking a flight on the Boeing 737 MAX. Although safety regulators have cleared the Boeing 737 MAX, we understand the importance of peace of mind.

An earlier version of this article appeared on Jalopnik.