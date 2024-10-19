Boeing layoffs, Facebook firings, meat recalls, and Big Tech goes nuclear: Business news roundup

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) fell over 5% Tuesday, a day after after closing at a record high.

The chipmaker’s stock was down less than 1% in pre-market trading, but had fallen by about 5% by midday. The drop occurred following a report that the U.S. could cap sales of advanced artificial intelligence chips from U.S.-based chipmakers to certain countries. Biden administration officials in recent weeks have discussed putting a ceiling on export licenses for advanced AI chips, including those from Nvidia and rival AMD (AMD), to countries in the Middle East, citing national security concerns, Bloomberg reported.

