Air and Space

The Boeing strike could end soon after a breakthrough deal

The costly, month-long strike had seemed like it might have no end in sight just a few days ago

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
People carry Boeing strike signs as they walk past parked Boeing 737 planes near Boeing Field following a rally in Seattle.
People carry Boeing strike signs as they walk past parked Boeing 737 planes near Boeing Field following a rally in Seattle.
Photo: JASON REDMOND/AFP (Getty Images)
In This Story
BA+1.28%SPR+0.44%NWSA-0.25%

Union leaders representing striking Boeing (BA+1.28%) workers said Saturday that they had reached an agreement with company that they would put before members for a vote, raising the possibility that the costly, month-long strike could end as early as next week.

Suggested Reading

Trump has already been sued over Elon Musk's DOGE
SEC chair and crypto critic Gary Gensler resigns as Trump takes office
TikTok goes back online as Trump says he'll delay a U.S. ban
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Trump has already been sued over Elon Musk's DOGE
SEC chair and crypto critic Gary Gensler resigns as Trump takes office
TikTok goes back online as Trump says he'll delay a U.S. ban
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In a post on its website, leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) credited Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su for helping reach a preliminary deal to end the strike that “warrants presenting to the members and is worthy of your consideration.” They said the contract proposal from the troubled plane maker included “improvements” to its prior offers, and said they were working toward a contract ratification vote on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Boeing strike has stopped all 737 production
The Boeing strike is so big it could dent the jobs report

Related Content

The Boeing strike has stopped all 737 production
The Boeing strike is so big it could dent the jobs report

“The future of this contract is in your hands,” they said.

In a statement, Boeing said: “We look forward to our employees voting on the negotiated proposal.”

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal (NWSA-0.25%) reported that Boeing is offering workers a 35% raise over four years, up from its originally proposed 25%, which the union had rejected.

The strike, which saw some 33,000 workers walk off the job on Sept. 13, had seemed like it might have no end in sight just a few days ago. The union had slammed a previous Boeing offer, which included 30% pay raises for workers, as disrespectful. It has argued that its workers need a 40% wage hike to combat the cost of living, a return to the pension system it gave up in a 2014 deal, more input on product safety, and other benefits.

Advertisement

“We’re in this for the long haul and our members understand that,” Jon Holden, lead negotiator for IAM District 751, said earlier this month.

As the strike has continued, its economic impact has grown. Its effects have cascaded to other companies. Spirit Aerosystems (SPR+0.44%), a key Boeing supplier, has moved to furlough workers. There has even been concern the strike could impact the November jobs report.

Advertisement

— Melvin Backman and Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article.