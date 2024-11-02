What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Boeing's crisis, Stellantis struggles, and a McDonald's fix: Business news roundup

Business News

Boeing's crisis, Stellantis struggles, and a McDonald's fix: Business news roundup

Plus, Volkswagen will close factories and lay off thousands of workers

Image for article titled Boeing's crisis, Stellantis struggles, and a McDonald's fix: Business news roundup
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Jens Schlueter (Getty Images), Larry MacDougal (AP), Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images), Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
The Boeing strike is an existential threat, Boeing says

Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

As it treads water awaiting the end of its machinists’ strike, Boeing (BA) just formally announced Monday that it’s raising $19 billion in a stock offering. And in the prospectus for that share sale, it lays out exactly how immensely the work stoppage looms in its conception of the future.

Stellantis sees things go from bad to worse

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Stellantis (STLA), the company behind brands including Jeep and Chrysler, on Thursday reported a major revenue decline as it moves to slash inventories and boost flagging sales.

McDonald's ice cream machines are always broken but now there's finally a fix

Image for article titled Boeing&#39;s crisis, Stellantis struggles, and a McDonald&#39;s fix: Business news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The notoriously broken McFlurry machines at McDonald’s could be a thing of the past, thanks to a recent court filing.

Last week, the U.S. Copyright Office issued a key exemption that allows restaurants to sidestep digital locks, granting them the “right to repair” machines embedded with software.

Volkswagen will close factories and lay off thousands of workers

Photo: Jens Schlueter (Getty Images)

Volkswagen (VWAGY) plans to close at least three plants in Germany and lay off thousands of workers, marking its first closure in decades as it looks to cut costs, according to the head of its works council.

Starbucks is paring down its menu

Illustration: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is bidding farewell to its olive oil-infused beverages as it aims to streamline its menu.

Oleato drinks will longer be served starting Nov. 7, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to Quartz. This shake-up “fits” into the company’s “standard course of business” of regularly update its menu, particularly as it prepares for the launch of its holiday drinks.

JetBlue and Frontier still can't get over Spirit Airlines

Photo: Larry MacDougal (AP)

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier Airlines have a lot of unfortunate things in common lately. Both presented third-quarter earnings Tuesday, and both their stock prices are tanking. Plus, both companies’ financial statements are talking about Spirit Airlines (SAVE), the two carriers’ mutual ex.

Apple Intelligence is here. Early users are underwhelmed

Image for article titled Boeing&#39;s crisis, Stellantis struggles, and a McDonald&#39;s fix: Business news roundup
Photo: Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Michael Hunter, an Atlanta-based real estate marketing professional and Apple (AAPL) power user, has watched Apple’s new Apple Intelligence features evolve from promising to problematic. After a month with iOS 18.1's early release through his developer account, Hunter was impressed by the system’s enhanced Siri capabilities and responsiveness.

McDonald's, Big Mac prices, and America's Big Beef problem

A little more than a decade ago, McDonald’s, America’s largest single buyer of ground beef, noticed that beef prices were surging far ahead of inflation. But it took another five years or so to figure out what was going on. Earlier this month, McDonald’s filed what may be the last of scores of lawsuits filed against the country’s four largest meatpackers — the firms that buy live cattle, slaughter them, and sell the meat (known in the industry as boxed beef) to big customers, from Target and Kroger to McDonald’s.

AI is revolutionizing content creation — including an Emmy-winning breakthrough, exec says

Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise says in the latest episode of Quartz AI Factor that AI will spark an era of “rampant creation” for media companies

MrBeast could replace his thumbnail creators with AI, media exec says

Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise says in the latest mini-episode of Quartz AI Factor that MrBeast and other creators could benefit from implementing AI toolsets

