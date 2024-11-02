Boeing's crisis, Stellantis struggles, and a McDonald's fix: Business news roundup

As it treads water awaiting the end of its machinists’ strike, Boeing (BA) just formally announced Monday that it’s raising $19 billion in a stock offering. And in the prospectus for that share sale, it lays out exactly how immensely the work stoppage looms in its conception of the future.
The notoriously broken McFlurry machines at McDonald’s could be a thing of the past, thanks to a recent court filing.
Last week, the U.S. Copyright Office issued a key exemption that allows restaurants to sidestep digital locks, granting them the “right to repair” machines embedded with software.
Starbucks (SBUX) is bidding farewell to its olive oil-infused beverages as it aims to streamline its menu.
Oleato drinks will longer be served starting Nov. 7, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to Quartz. This shake-up “fits” into the company’s “standard course of business” of regularly update its menu, particularly as it prepares for the launch of its holiday drinks.
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier Airlines have a lot of unfortunate things in common lately. Both presented third-quarter earnings Tuesday, and both their stock prices are tanking. Plus, both companies’ financial statements are talking about Spirit Airlines (SAVE), the two carriers’ mutual ex.
Michael Hunter, an Atlanta-based real estate marketing professional and Apple (AAPL) power user, has watched Apple’s new Apple Intelligence features evolve from promising to problematic. After a month with iOS 18.1's early release through his developer account, Hunter was impressed by the system’s enhanced Siri capabilities and responsiveness.
A little more than a decade ago, McDonald’s, America’s largest single buyer of ground beef, noticed that beef prices were surging far ahead of inflation. But it took another five years or so to figure out what was going on. Earlier this month, McDonald’s filed what may be the last of scores of lawsuits filed against the country’s four largest meatpackers — the firms that buy live cattle, slaughter them, and sell the meat (known in the industry as boxed beef) to big customers, from Target and Kroger to McDonald’s.
Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise says in the latest episode of Quartz AI Factor that AI will spark an era of “rampant creation” for media companies
