Airlines

A United Airlines Boeing plane made an emergency landing after a wheel fell off during takeoff

No injuries were reported on the Los Angeles to Denver flight

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled A United Airlines Boeing plane made an emergency landing after a wheel fell off during takeoff
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
In This Story
BAUALALK

A wheel fell off a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines during takeoff on Monday, just four months after a similar incident occurred.

Suggested Reading

Tale of 2 playbooks: As mom and pop rush in, the smart money backs off
Chili's sets its sights on McDonald's with its new offering
Starbucks will serve up a new barista dress code to focus on this 'iconic' item
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tale of 2 playbooks: As mom and pop rush in, the smart money backs off
Chili's sets its sights on McDonald's with its new offering
Starbucks will serve up a new barista dress code to focus on this 'iconic' item
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The tire plummeted from a Boeing 757-200 plane taking off from Los Angeles and headed to Denver, Colorado, United Airlines told Quartz.

Advertisement

Related Content

Boeing's cash crunch, Delta's makeover, and United's strong quarter: Airlines news roundup
The CEOs of Boeing and United Airlines had a productive lunch date

Related Content

Boeing's cash crunch, Delta's makeover, and United's strong quarter: Airlines news roundup
The CEOs of Boeing and United Airlines had a productive lunch date

The plane safely landed in Denver with 174 passengers and 7 crew members on board. No injuries were reported, the airline said. The wheel was recovered in Los Angeles and did not appear to cause any damage.

Advertisement

United is investigating the cause of the incident. Boeing delivered the plane to United almost 30 years ago and ended 757 production in 2004. It did not provide an official comment on the incident.

Advertisement

Passenger Allen Stubblefield was on Monday’s flight from Los Angeles to Denver. “It was not the smoothest landing,” he said.

“There was a bump, but that was it,” he told CBS News.

The incident comes as Boeing is under intense scrutiny for its safety record. A United Airlines jetliner traveling from San Francisco to Tokyo in March was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles after a tire fell off during takeoff. That tire landed in an airport employee parking lot and damaged parked cars.

Advertisement

Most notably, a Boeing plane operated by Alaska Airlines had to make an emergency landing after a door plug blew out of the plane mid-flight.