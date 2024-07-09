A United Airlines Boeing plane made an emergency landing after a wheel fell off during takeoff

In This Story BA UAL ALK

A wheel fell off a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines during takeoff on Monday, just four months after a similar incident occurred.



The tire plummeted from a Boeing 757-200 plane taking off from Los Angeles and headed to Denver, Colorado, United Airlines told Quartz.

The plane safely landed in Denver with 174 passengers and 7 crew members on board. No injuries were reported, the airline said. The wheel was recovered in Los Angeles and did not appear to cause any damage.

United is investigating the cause of the incident. Boeing delivered the plane to United almost 30 years ago and ended 757 production in 2004. It did not provide an official comment on the incident.

Passenger Allen Stubblefield was on Monday’s flight from Los Angeles to Denver. “It was not the smoothest landing,” he said.



“There was a bump, but that was it,” he told CBS News.

The incident comes as Boeing is under intense scrutiny for its safety record. A United Airlines jetliner traveling from San Francisco to Tokyo in March was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles after a tire fell off during takeoff. That tire landed in an airport employee parking lot and damaged parked cars.

Most notably, a Boeing plane operated by Alaska Airlines had to make an emergency landing after a door plug blew out of the plane mid-flight.