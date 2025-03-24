Earnings Snapshots

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 24, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
BOLT+0.23%

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT+0.23%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

BYD's stock jumps on better-than-expected earnings
Target’s DEI pullback and tariff threats hurt sales. Now employee bonuses are being slashed
See inside John Goodman’s $5.5 million New Orleans mansion
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing outlines the company's financial performance, showing a net loss of $63.1 million for 2024, compared to a net loss of $69.2 million in 2023. The decrease in net loss is attributed to lower operating expenses.

Suggested Reading

BYD's stock jumps on better-than-expected earnings
Target’s DEI pullback and tariff threats hurt sales. Now employee bonuses are being slashed
See inside John Goodman’s $5.5 million New Orleans mansion
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Research and development expenses decreased to $57.5 million in 2024 from $61.5 million in 2023, primarily due to reduced personnel-related expenses following a workforce reduction.

Advertisement

Related Content

Dow jumps 598 points as Trump eases off on tariff plans
U.S. manufacturing is shrinking again as Trump's tariffs set in

Related Content

Dow jumps 598 points as Trump eases off on tariff plans
U.S. manufacturing is shrinking again as Trump's tariffs set in

General and administrative expenses also declined to $18.5 million from $22.5 million, reflecting lower salary and professional services costs.

Advertisement

Bolt recorded restructuring charges of $3.3 million in 2024, related to severance costs and stock-based compensation from a strategic pipeline prioritization and restructuring plan.

Advertisement

The company reported collaboration revenue of $7.7 million, slightly down from $7.9 million in 2023, due to changes in collaboration agreements.

Bolt's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $70.2 million as of December 31, 2024, which the company believes will fund operations through mid-2026, though substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern remains.

Advertisement

The filing details Bolt's ongoing clinical programs, including the development of BDC-3042 and BDC-4182, and highlights its collaborations with Genmab and Innovent.

Bolt acknowledges the impact of macroeconomic factors such as inflation and geopolitical tensions on its operations and supply chain.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on advancing its pipeline and exploring potential partnerships or financing options to support its operations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.