The exterior of the Brady Bunch house might be one of the most famous in television history. But until now, no one has seen the inside. That's about to change.

The mid-century abode located at 11222 Dilling Street in the Los Angeles area has never been accessible to fans. Interior shots in the sitcom, which ran from 1969 through 1974 (and eternally in reruns), were filmed on a soundstage in Hollywood.

Now the iconic house is offering a limited number of tours on Nov. 7-9 to benefit Wags & Walks, a charity that works to reduce euthanasia in animal shelters. And while the house might not have looked like the place that Carol and Mike raised their mixed family then, it certainly does now.

HGTV bought the Los Angeles home in 2018 after a bidding war with NSYNC singer Lance Bass, renovating the home so its interior reflected what viewers of the show would expect when they walk inside. (That was all reflected in a reality show called “A Very Brady Renovation”.) In 2023, it sold the property for $3.2 million to Tina Trahan, wife of former HBO CEO Chris Albrecht and a super-fan of the program.

Her plan, she said at the time, was to use the house for fundraising and charitable events. The tours are the first of those.

The two-story, roughly 2,500 square foot home sits on a 12,500 square foot lot in a residential district and borders the Los Angeles river. Trihan has leaned into the recreation, keeping a station wagon permanently parked in the driveway and adding 70s era products, including Press shampoo bottles and ashtrays.

Here's the bad news, superfans. Tickets for the tours are already sold out, but there is a waitlist for people who drop out or if additional days are added.

Those who nabbed one will get to tour Mike's office, the kids rooms and pose for as many pictures as they'd like on the house's famous staircase.

Sorry, no porkchops or applesauce will be served during the tour.