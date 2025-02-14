Earnings Snapshots

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN-3.79%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing total net revenue of $3.8 million, consistent with the same quarter the previous year. The company reported a net loss of $0.6 million for both the quarters ended December 31, 2024, and 2023.

Revenue from subscription and perpetual licenses was $3.1 million, maintaining the same level as the previous year. Digital engagement services revenue increased to $0.7 million from $0.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Cost of revenue for the quarter was $1.3 million, up from $1.2 million in the previous year. The cost of subscription and perpetual licenses increased to $0.9 million from $0.8 million, while the cost of digital engagement services decreased slightly.

Operating expenses for the quarter totaled $3.0 million, down from $3.2 million in the previous year. Sales and marketing expenses increased to $1.0 million, while general and administrative expenses remained consistent at $0.8 million.

Research and development expenses were $1.1 million, slightly down from $1.1 million in the previous year. Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased significantly to $0.2 million from $0.4 million.

The company reported a loss from operations of $0.5 million, compared to a loss of $0.6 million in the previous year. Interest expense and other net costs were $4 thousand, compared to $0 in the previous year.

Bridgeline recognized a loss of $114 thousand related to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, compared to a gain of $18 thousand in the previous year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $0.2 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $0.9 million in the previous year. Cash used in investing activities was $5 thousand, while cash used in financing activities was $0.1 million.

The company continues to maintain tight control over discretionary spending and is evaluating future financing options, including the potential filing of a new shelf registration statement.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Bridgeline Digital Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.