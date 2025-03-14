BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC) reports earnings

In This Story BRGC 0.00%

BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC0.00% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2005.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, indicating no revenue and no operating expenses. The company reported no net income or loss for the period.

The balance sheet shows no assets or liabilities, with stockholders' equity also at zero. The company has 28,679,120 shares of common stock and 46,700 shares of preferred stock outstanding.

The company has been identified as a shell company, with no operations or assets, and is seeking new business opportunities or a merger.

The management has expressed substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern due to the lack of revenue and operational cash flow.

The filing highlights that the company has not generated any cash flow from operations or financing activities during the quarter.

The company does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements and has not engaged in any unregistered sales of equity securities.

The management has noted material weaknesses in internal controls, primarily due to limited resources and lack of an independent audit committee.

There have been no changes in internal control over financial reporting during the quarter that have materially affected the company's financial reporting.

The filing includes certifications from the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer as required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the BrightRock Gold Corp quarterly 10-Q report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.