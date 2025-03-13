Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) reports earnings

In This Story
Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT+10.04%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports net sales of $422.2 million, a decrease from $446.4 million in 2023. This decline is attributed to a decrease in average order value, despite an increase in order volumes.
Cost of sales was $167.8 million, representing 39.7% of sales, compared to 42.4% in the previous year. The decrease in cost ratio is due to pricing optimization and procurement efficiencies.
The company reported a gross profit of $254.4 million, with a gross margin of 60.3%, up from 57.6% in 2023.
Operating expenses were $251.1 million, slightly down from $252.5 million in the previous year. Marketing expenses decreased by 9.2% due to improved efficiency, while general and administrative expenses increased by 7.2%.
Net income for the year was $4.0 million, compared to $4.7 million in 2023. Net income margin was 0.9%, down from 1.1% the previous year.
Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $21.1 million, with a margin of 5.0%, compared to $26.2 million and 5.9% in 2023.
The company ended the year with $161.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and negative working capital of $28.7 million, excluding cash.
Brilliant Earth Group Inc. continues to focus on expanding its omnichannel presence and product offerings, with plans for further international expansion.
