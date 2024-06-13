Markets

Broadcom stock soars 13% to new high on record AI revenue

The networking chipmaker also reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced a stock split

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)
Broadcom’s stock surged to a record high during Thursday’s trading after the networking chipmaker increased its AI revenue forecast and announced a stock split following a stronger-than-expected earnings report. As of mid-morning, it was the top-performing stock on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, up over 13% at $1,696.

The company released its second-quarter revenue on Wednesday after the closing bell, beating analysts’ estimates. The company announced a revenue of $12.49 billion for the fiscal second quarter of 2024, showing a 43% increase from the previous year and surpassing analysts’ expectations. Net income totaled $2.12 billion, or $4.42 per share, a decrease from $3.48 billion, or $8.15 per share, from the previous year, falling below analysts’ expectations.

The company stated that artificial intelligence drove the revenue increase. “Broadcom’s second-quarter results were once again driven by AI demand and VMware,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom. “Revenue from our AI products was a record $3.1 billion during the quarter.”

Moreover, the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split. After the market closes on July 11, stockholders will receive nine additional shares for each share held after the market closes on July 12. And the split-adjusted trading will start on July 15.

A quarterly cash dividend of $5.25 per share has been approved by the company’s board of directors. After the market closes on June 24, the stockholders will receive the dividend on June 28, per the release.