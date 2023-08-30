Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $231 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

Watch
Why Pfizer is still a top stock pick
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How to invest in a choppy September market
Yesterday
Opportunities in the energy sector and macro funds
August 22, 2023

The company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Advertisement

Brown-Forman B shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.B