Earnings Snapshots

Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 7, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
BFST-0.84%

Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST-0.84%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Walgreens once ruled. Then came Amazon, Theranos — and some costly bets
Amazon executives trash talk Microsoft's big quantum computing breakthrough
The labor market is getting softer. Bosses are using that to bring workers back to the office
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports total assets of $7.9 billion, an increase of 19.3% from the previous year. Total loans held for investment increased by 19.8% to $6.0 billion.

Suggested Reading

Walgreens once ruled. Then came Amazon, Theranos — and some costly bets
Amazon executives trash talk Microsoft's big quantum computing breakthrough
The labor market is getting softer. Bosses are using that to bring workers back to the office
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Total deposits rose by 24.1% to $6.5 billion. The company reported net income available to common shareholders of $59.7 million, a decrease of 9.0% from the previous year.

Advertisement

Related Content

Foreign investors are fleeing Kenya’s stock market
Kenyan banks are battling for a share of the mobile money market

Related Content

Foreign investors are fleeing Kenya’s stock market
Kenyan banks are battling for a share of the mobile money market

Net interest income for the year was $227.4 million, up 5.7% from the prior year. The net interest margin decreased to 3.48% from 3.62%.

Advertisement

The allowance for credit losses was 0.98% of total loans, compared to 0.88% the previous year. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.42%, up from 0.34%.

Advertisement

Earnings per common share were $2.27 basic and $2.26 diluted, compared to $2.62 basic and $2.59 diluted the prior year.

The company reported a return on average assets of 0.86% and a return on average common equity of 9.54%.

Advertisement

The filing details recent acquisitions, including the purchase of Waterstone LSP, LLC and Oakwood Bancshares, Inc., contributing to the growth in assets and deposits.

The company identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to IT general controls, which it is addressing.

Advertisement

Business First Bancshares Inc. does not anticipate paying cash dividends on common stock in the near future, focusing instead on growth and strategic acquisitions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Business First Bancshares Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.