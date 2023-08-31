Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $34.4 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $695.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Caleres Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

Caleres Inc. shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAL