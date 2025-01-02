This state is leading the charge in fighting retail crime. Here's how

2025 is here – and California’s bold plans to tackle the growing issue of retail theft are now in full swing.

New laws to combat retail crime, announced in August 2024, officially went into effect on Jan. 1. These laws will provide law enforcement and prosecutors with tools to curb rising thefts, including shoplifting and smash-and-grabs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has prioritized crime prevention, emphasized that these new laws aim to address some of the state’s most pressing challenges “head on.”

“Through partnership with the Legislature, we’re strengthening public safety, building more housing, and providing more resources for our communities,” Newsom said. Since 2019, he has allocated $1.1 billion to help local governments improve public safety, including funding for more police officers.

Several key laws are now in place to tackle retail theft. For example, AB 1960 increases jail sentences for individuals who steal or damage property valued over $50,000, while AB 2943 makes it a crime to possess more than $950 worth of stolen goods if someone plans to sell, trade, or return the items for store credit or cash, with penalties of up to three years in jail. This law also makes it easier to charge someone, as prosecutors no longer need to prove that they knew the items were stolen.

Beyond tougher penalties, the new laws also expand law enforcement powers. Police can now arrest someone if they have good reason, or “probable cause,” to believe a crime was committed, even if they didn’t actually see it happen. Shoplifters and petty thieves can also be put on probation for up to two years instead of one, and individuals under 25 can be referred to rehab programs.

California’s crackdown also addresses car break-ins, with new penalties for possessing stolen items from vehicles with the intent to sell them, regardless of whether the car was locked.

These steps are already being felt across California, as major retailers like Dollar General, Target (TGT+2.54% ), Walmart, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and T.J. Maxx-owner TJX Companies (TJX-0.92% ) implement stronger theft prevention measures. Some retailers have begun locking up high-theft items, such as deodorant and baby formula, and installing advanced security systems. Others have armed employees with body cameras to better deter theft.