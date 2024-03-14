Dollar General is getting rid of self-checkout at hundreds of stores to stop people from stealing

Dollar General is planning to remove self-checkout kiosks for 300 of its stores — and it’s using artificial intelligence to do it.

As corporate America struggles to figure out how it feels about self-checkout, the discount retailer said Thursday that it has been working for months with IT services company Everseen to identify stores where people are using self-checkout kiosks to steal products. The company’s platform uses AI to detect theft. Tedd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, told investors during the company’s earnings call Thursday that the “decisive action” is “based on month’s of AI activity data.”

The retailer’s removal of self-checkout kiosks is its way of weeding out locations where people are using them to steal the most product, Vasos said. The product theft — part of what’s known as “shrink” in industry parlance, which refers to any lost inventory — appears to be “purposeful” at times, but inadvertent at others.

Later Thursday, Target said it will launch out a new “express” self-checkout that will limit the number of items customers can check out by themselves.

In addition to eliminating self-checkout registers at 300 stores with the highest levels of shrink, Dollar General wants employees to “assist” in the self-checkout process — effectively monitoring what items customers are buying when they do use the terminals. And at locations where self-checkout registers remain, Dollar General plans on limiting scanning to five items.



Vasos shared the changes after Dollar General reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and also said it plans to open hundreds of new stores. The company said it will open 800 new locations, remodel 1,500 and relocate 85.

The retailer still faces an uphill battle as it looks to bring back workers in the midst of numerous worker safety related penalties. In December, the company said it would spend an additional $50 million on its labor force, bringing its total labor investment to about $150 million.

Dollar General stock was initially up after it beat earnings expectations but closed down 5% Thursday.