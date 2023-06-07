Advertisement

Wildfires and air pollution, by the digits

418: The number of active wildfires burning in Canada at the time of publishing, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center. More than half were burning “out of control,” the agency said.

150: The number of wildfires in Quebec, the most affected area. Local officials urged residents to shut their windows and doors.

26,000: The number of people across six provinces in Canada who were evacuated from their homes as of Monday (June 5) because of wildfires

100: The Air Quality Index (AQI) threshold for issuing an air quality advisory. At that level, the air is not conducive to sensitive people—geriatrics, children, or those who are unwell—being outdoors

17.1 times: How much higher the PM2.5 concentration—fine particles or droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in width —in New York City is currently, versus the World Health Organization’s guideline value

57%: How much the risk worldwide of highly devastating fires could increase by the end of the century, primarily because of climate change, according to a landmark United Nations report compiled by more than 50 researchers from six continents

50%-80%: The amount by which a a good air filtration system can cut smoke pollution. P.S.A.: A do-it-yourself purifier can be fashioned out of a box fan, some tape, and some high efficiency filters.

A brief explanation of the wildfire pollution threat

John Balmes, a pulmonologist and professor of medicine at the University of California in San Francisco describes smoke from fires as “tobacco smoke without the nicotine.”

Short-term exposure can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, and it can cause a range of respiratory symptoms like coughing and sneezing. Longer exposure can cause severe respiratory and heart problems. Breathing smoke can have irreversible consequences for children’s immune systems, experts warn.

If you have to step outside in wildfire smoke...

😷 Wear a high-quality N-95 mask if the AQI breaches 150

🧴 Use lotion with emollient properties—like shea butter, lanolin or petroleum jelly—to create a barrier between pollutants and your skin to avoid itchy skin and eczema.

🧥 Add another layer of protection for the skin by covering up with clothing such as full sleeves and long pants.

💧 Drink lots of water to flush toxins out of your system. Also, rinse exposed areas once you’re back indoors.

