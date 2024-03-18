Let's talk about which car is the best bargain right now

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Here at Jalopnik, we’re lucky to have car-buying expert Tom McParland on hand to give us advice whenever we need it. But he can’t be doing everything, everywhere, all at once, and this means that sometimes it’s better to hear from the masses. After all, we’re a community here, and we value your input as much as you like our takes, right?

With this in mind, we wanted to figure out what cars can be considered the best bargains out there today. So, after all that trawling Facebook Marketplace you’ve been doing or aimlessly meandering through car lots, what have you got?

Now, bargain cars can take on a few different guises. It might be something like the Nissan Versa, which is officially the cheapest new car you can buy in America. Or instead, you might think that endless price cuts and federal tax credits make something like the Tesla Model Y an undeniable electric bargain.

Personally, while there are some absolute steals to be had in the world of EVs right now, I’m not sure any of them can be called a real bargain compared to their gas-powered counterparts as it stands. But could an argument instead be made for hydrogen power and the Toyota Mirai? The hydrogen-powered pioneer is currently commanding as much as $40,000 off sticker price right now. It’s just a shame you can’t really top it up anywhere these days.

Whatever bargains you’ve spotted for sale, we’d love to hear about them. So head to the comments section at Jalopnik and let us know your pick for the car that is the biggest bargain you can buy right now. We’ll round up some of the top suggestions.