Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) reports earnings

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenues of $5,003.6 million, a 9% increase from the previous year's $4,586.9 million. This growth was driven by higher sales in the non-residential construction market.

Operating income for the year was $1,143.1 million, up from $982.8 million in 2023, with an operating margin of 22.8%.

Net income from continuing operations was reported at $865.1 million, an increase from $718.9 million in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the year was 22.1%.

Income from discontinued operations was $446.7 million, primarily due to the gain on the sale of Carlisle Interconnect Technologies.

Carlisle's Construction Materials segment reported revenues of $3,704.3 million, a 14% increase, with an operating income of $1,084.3 million.

The Weatherproofing Technologies segment saw a slight decline in revenues to $1,299.3 million, with operating income decreasing to $173.6 million.

The company completed the acquisitions of MTL Holdings LLC and PFB Holdco, Inc., expanding its building envelope capabilities.

Carlisle repurchased approximately 3.9 million shares in 2024, utilizing $1,585.9 million of cash on hand.

The company redeemed $400 million of its 3.50% unsecured senior notes due December 1, 2024.

Carlisle's Vision 2030 strategy focuses on leveraging trends in energy efficiency and labor savings to drive growth.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Carlisle Companies Incorporated annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.