Earnings Snapshots

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
CSL-0.50%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL-0.50%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb stock jumps on earnings beat — and the CEO wants to be the Amazon of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports total revenues of $5,003.6 million, a 9% increase from the previous year's $4,586.9 million. This growth was driven by higher sales in the non-residential construction market.

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb stock jumps on earnings beat — and the CEO wants to be the Amazon of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Operating income for the year was $1,143.1 million, up from $982.8 million in 2023, with an operating margin of 22.8%.

Advertisement

Related Content

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad

Related Content

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad

Net income from continuing operations was reported at $865.1 million, an increase from $718.9 million in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the year was 22.1%.

Advertisement

Income from discontinued operations was $446.7 million, primarily due to the gain on the sale of Carlisle Interconnect Technologies.

Advertisement

Carlisle's Construction Materials segment reported revenues of $3,704.3 million, a 14% increase, with an operating income of $1,084.3 million.

The Weatherproofing Technologies segment saw a slight decline in revenues to $1,299.3 million, with operating income decreasing to $173.6 million.

Advertisement

The company completed the acquisitions of MTL Holdings LLC and PFB Holdco, Inc., expanding its building envelope capabilities.

Carlisle repurchased approximately 3.9 million shares in 2024, utilizing $1,585.9 million of cash on hand.

Advertisement

The company redeemed $400 million of its 3.50% unsecured senior notes due December 1, 2024.

Carlisle's Vision 2030 strategy focuses on leveraging trends in energy efficiency and labor savings to drive growth.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Carlisle Companies Incorporated annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.