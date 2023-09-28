Make business better.™️
Business News

CarMax: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $118.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 75 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $7.07 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.01 billion.

