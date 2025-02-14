Caro Holdings Inc (CAHO) reports earnings

In This Story CAHO 0.00%

Caro Holdings Inc (CAHO0.00% ) . has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in revenue to $4,407 from $521 in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is attributed to the deployment of its B2B, B2C, and D2C systems.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $138,943, compared to $77,869 in the same quarter of the previous year. This increase is due to higher advertising costs and amortization expenses.

The company reported a net loss of $267,199 for the quarter, compared to $115,888 in the previous year, with the increased loss attributed to higher operating expenses.

Caro Holdings' total current assets as of December 31, 2024, were $259,791, compared to $233,716 as of March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to deferred acquisition costs and accounts receivable.

Total current liabilities were $1,288,218, up from $947,035 as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in convertible notes payable and accrued interest payable.

The company has a working capital deficiency of $1,028,427 as of December 31, 2024, up from $713,319 as of March 31, 2024.

Caro Holdings continues to face going concern uncertainty, with an accumulated deficit of $1,484,733 and a net loss of $381,782 for the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

The company is seeking additional capital to continue operations and implement its business plan, with no assurance that funds will be available when needed.

Caro Holdings is engaged in soliciting clients across various industries and is utilizing its platform to target specific vertical markets, including the pet care and spirits industries.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Caro Holdings Inc quarterly 10-Q report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.