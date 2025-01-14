'Sex and the City' fans are so relentless that the owner of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment wants to install a gate

In This Story NWS +0.99%

The owner of 66 Perry Street – the building made famous as Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in “Sex and the City” – does not care if you’re a Samantha or a Charlotte. She is not interested in your Manolo collection. She just wants people to stay off of her stoop.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

“The front of my home appeared in the “Sex and the City” TV series as the exterior of character Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment,” the homeowner explained in her application to install a gate in front of her building in the Greenwich Village Historic District.

Advertisement

“My fault: I felt sorry for the young location scout who was a recent grad from NYU Film School. He told me if he didn’t secure THIS house, he would lose his first real job in the business.”

Advertisement

Fortunately, for the young graduate, he did secure the house and a subsequent career in the film industry. The scout, Tyson Bidner, is now an executive producer on the Emmy Award-winning dramedy “The Bear.”

Advertisement

Due to the neighborhood’s historic status, the homeowner needs permission to install a planned cast iron gate, in place of the chain link barrier that is currently in front of 66 Perry Street. The owner claims that the existing barrier has been insufficient at keeping crowds of “Sex and the City” fans away from her front door.

“At any hour of the day or night, there are groups of visitors in front of the house taking flash photos, engaging in loud chatter, posting on social media, making TikToc [sic] videos, or just celebrating the moment,” she wrote in the application.

Advertisement

“Many visitors respect the chain. But many do not. They climb over the chain, pose, dance or lie down on the steps, climb to the top to stare in the Parlor windows, try to open the main entrance door, or, when drunk late at night, ring the doorbells. We’ve also had graffiti painted on the steps and initials carved into the main door frame.”

Among those who reportedly did not respect the chain – Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” and its sequel “And Just Like That.” In 2014, Parker ignored the chain (and its attached no trespassing sign) and staged a photoshoot to promote her new shoe collection, according to Curbed.

Advertisement

“They didn’t get the permission from the owner,” the then-president of the Perry Street block association told the New York Post (NWS+0.99% ) , at the time. “The situation with ‘SATC’ visitors is still very intense.”

The homeowner is expected to give a presentation regarding the front gate application on Tuesday morning, according to the Landmarks Preservation Commission website.