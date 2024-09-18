Most CEOs expect workers to be back in the office 5 days a week in a few years

In This Story AMZN

Almost eight in 10 CEOs expect all office workers on hybrid schedules will return to working in person five days a week by 2027.



That statistic comes from KPMG’s 2024 CEO Outlook Survey, which asked 400 US CEOs about the key challenges and opportunities driving business growth today.

Seventy-nine percent of U.S. CEOs said they expect a return to working full-time in the office for “corporate employees whose roles were traditionally based in-office,” up from 34% who said the same in a CEO survey earlier this year.

“CEOs increasingly favor a comprehensive return-to-office but the need for flexibility still holds,” said Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO.

The results come as Amazon announced this week its employees are expected to work in the office five days a week starting Jan 2, 2025.

KPMG also found that 89% of CEOs also see an aging workforce “impacting their organization’s employee recruitment, retention and overall culture.”

Knopp said the results showed that “CEOs’ primary focus remains anticipating and staying ahead of the compounding and interrelated risks.”

“CEOs are strategically allocating capital to address cyber and geopolitical risks that can cause abrupt business disruption in the short term, while making long-term investments in GenAI and M&A to spur future growth.”