Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Future of Work

Amazon is certainly an outlier in tech with its new work policy, but some other big companies have similar rules

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled Amazon and 5 other major companies that have ditched remote work
Photo: Ted Shaffrey (AP)

Amazon is ordering workers back to the office five days a week, a bold move that the company said will increase efficiency and improve work culture.

The decision was made much to the dismay of many employees, some of whom called it short-sighted and bad for morale.

There’s no debating that Amazon’s (AMZN) move deviates from industry standards — many of the biggest companies in tech and finance are still operating on hybrid policies, requiring employees to come in a few days a week.

“Amazon is by far the largest tech company to have a full-time, in-office policy,” Rob Sadow, the CEO of Scoop Technologies, a hybrid work management software firm, told Forbes.

Check out which major companies, like Amazon, require their workers to be in the office five days a week.

Blue Origin

Image for article titled Amazon and 5 other major companies that have ditched remote work
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The space exploration company founded by Jeff Bezos adopted a full-time, in-office policy before Amazon did. In an internal email viewed by Business Insider, Blue Origin wrote that it is a “work-from-work company.”

Goldman Sachs

Image for article titled Amazon and 5 other major companies that have ditched remote work
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon thinks remote work is an awful idea and has mandated that employees work in the office at least five days a week for more than a year. The company tried to incentivize people to return to the office in 2021, and by 2022 it started tracking how often employees were showing up.

Tesla

Image for article titled Amazon and 5 other major companies that have ditched remote work
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Elon Musk has taken a hard line against remote work, calling it “morally wrong,” and Tesla has required employees to be in the office full time. But that’s created some problems for the car manufacturer, which is struggling to fill some jobs that other companies offer hybrid schedules for.

SpaceX

Image for article titled Amazon and 5 other major companies that have ditched remote work
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

SpaceX is another Elon Musk shop that mandates workers go into the office five days a week. One study found that 15% of senior-level employees left the company after the new mandate to return to the office full-time.

Abbott

Image for article titled Amazon and 5 other major companies that have ditched remote work
Image: Nam Y. Huh (AP)

Abbott (ABT) requires workers to be in the office five days a week, according to Flex Index, which tracks hybrid work policies. There’s a layer to irony in Abbott’s rule, as it’s one of the largest producers of at-home Covid tests.

