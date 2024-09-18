Amazon and 5 other major companies that have ditched remote work

Amazon is ordering workers back to the office five days a week, a bold move that the company said will increase efficiency and improve work culture.
The decision was made much to the dismay of many employees, some of whom called it short-sighted and bad for morale.
There’s no debating that Amazon’s (AMZN) move deviates from industry standards — many of the biggest companies in tech and finance are still operating on hybrid policies, requiring employees to come in a few days a week.
“Amazon is by far the largest tech company to have a full-time, in-office policy,” Rob Sadow, the CEO of Scoop Technologies, a hybrid work management software firm, told Forbes.
Check out which major companies, like Amazon, require their workers to be in the office five days a week.