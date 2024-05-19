Air and Space

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flew tourists to the edge of space for the first time since 2022

Blue Origin's New Shepard program is back in action after being grounded

By
Morgan Haefner
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; Blue Origin flew tourists to the edge of space for the first time since 2022
Photo: Joe Skipper (Reuters)
In This Story
BA-1.85%

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, flew six people to the edge of space on Sunday for the first time since 2022.

Suggested Reading

Warren Buffett says don't worry about all the cash Berkshire Hathaway is hoarding
Microsoft's quantum breakthrough, Elon Musk's X turnaround, and Apple's new iPhone: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Warren Buffett says don't worry about all the cash Berkshire Hathaway is hoarding
Microsoft's quantum breakthrough, Elon Musk's X turnaround, and Apple's new iPhone: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The successful flight out of West Texas brings Blue Origin’s total humans flown to space to 37, and increases the New Shepard program’s total flights to 25.

Advertisement

Related Content

'A new era': Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched a mega-rocket into orbit on its first try
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin calls off its New Glenn rocket's maiden voyage over technical issues

Related Content

'A new era': Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched a mega-rocket into orbit on its first try
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin calls off its New Glenn rocket's maiden voyage over technical issues

New Shepard, which is Blue Origin’s only active rocket, was grounded in September of 2022 after a midflight failure on an uncrewed mission. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration required Blue Origin to complete 21 corrective actions to fix the problems that led to the failure, including an engine redesign, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

During Sunday’s flight, one of the three parachutes on the capsule that sits atop the rocket and carried the crew didn’t inflate during landing, which caused no safety concerns for the people on board but could draw more scrutiny from the FAA.

Advertisement

The mission, which from takeoff to landing lasted just under 10 minutes, was also a milestone for the humans on board. Former Air Force Captain Ed Dwight, who was the first U.S. Black astronaut candidate from the 1960s, was on board, and at more than 90 years old became oldest person in space.

The flight reached a max velocity of 2,236 mph, and the crew capsule reached 347,464 feet.

Advertisement

More articles on space

Boeing’s Starliner launch with NASA astronauts aboard is delayed

NASA’s chief is worried that China will seize Moon real estate

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin just might beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the moon