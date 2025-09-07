The 5 cheapest auto repairs to get done right now — and the 5 most expensive

Keeping a vehicle in good working order is becoming increasingly expensive. Owners are feeling the pinch as repair costs continue to rise, impacting household budgets. Several factors contribute to this trend, creating a perfect storm of financial challenges for those who rely on their cars daily.

The average American driver can now expect to spend $838 on auto repairs and $1,500 yearly for maintenance. One of the primary drivers of repair costs is the increasing complexity of modern vehicles. Today’s cars are technological marvels, packed with sophisticated computer systems, advanced sensors, and intricate electronic components. While these innovations enhance safety and performance, they’re costly to diagnose and repair.

Global supply chain disruptions and material shortages have added to increasing manufacturing expenses, meaning higher prices for everything from brake pads to engine components. These increases affect both original equipment manufacturer parts and aftermarket alternatives, leaving car owners with fewer affordable options. Labor costs are also on the rise.

Faced with these rising prices, what can you do to mitigate the financial impact? When choosing a new car, consider future repair costs and maintenance. Costs over 10 years can vary wildly from brand to brand — for example, a Mercedes-Benz costs more than twice as much as a Lincoln to repair and maintain.

With an existing car, proactive maintenance is key. Regular oil changes, tire rotations, and timely inspections can help prevent major expenses down the road. Here are five easy repairs you could get done right now, starting with the cheapest — followed by the five most expensive, in ascending order.