The 5 cheapest auto repairs to get done right now — and the 5 most expensive
Auto repair costs just keep rising, but there are some cheap repairs you can get done right now — and some that will make your eyes water
Keeping a vehicle in good working order is becoming increasingly expensive. Owners are feeling the pinch as repair costs continue to rise, impacting household budgets. Several factors contribute to this trend, creating a perfect storm of financial challenges for those who rely on their cars daily.
The average American driver can now expect to spend $838 on auto repairs and $1,500 yearly for maintenance. One of the primary drivers of repair costs is the increasing complexity of modern vehicles. Today’s cars are technological marvels, packed with sophisticated computer systems, advanced sensors, and intricate electronic components. While these innovations enhance safety and performance, they’re costly to diagnose and repair.
Global supply chain disruptions and material shortages have added to increasing manufacturing expenses, meaning higher prices for everything from brake pads to engine components. These increases affect both original equipment manufacturer parts and aftermarket alternatives, leaving car owners with fewer affordable options. Labor costs are also on the rise.
Faced with these rising prices, what can you do to mitigate the financial impact? When choosing a new car, consider future repair costs and maintenance. Costs over 10 years can vary wildly from brand to brand — for example, a Mercedes-Benz costs more than twice as much as a Lincoln to repair and maintain.
With an existing car, proactive maintenance is key. Regular oil changes, tire rotations, and timely inspections can help prevent major expenses down the road. Here are five easy repairs you could get done right now, starting with the cheapest — followed by the five most expensive, in ascending order.
2 / 11
5th cheapest - change your oil
Tim Mossholder | Unsplash
Estimated Cost: $80
Neglecting regular oil changes can lead to expensive engine repairs down the line. This is one of the most vital and affordable services for your vehicle’s long-term health. It’s not hard to do yourself, but you will need equipment, such as a jack and jack stands, a drain pan, and an oil filter wrench. However, getting it done at a shop is inexpensive if you are short of time.
3 / 11
4th cheapest - replace a burnt-out headlight
Sahej Brar | Unsplash
Estimated Cost: $20–$100
Visibility is crucial for safety. Replacing a burnt-out headlight is one of the easiest, cheapest, and most essential car repairs you can do yourself. Most cars use replaceable halogen bulbs that cost around $20, but newer vehicles may use xenon HID bulbs, which are more expensive. LED lights last around 30,000 hours — but if they need replacing, you could be looking at up to $2,800.
4 / 11
3rd cheapest - replace air and cabin filters
Yoonbae Cho | Unsplash
Estimated Cost: $20–$60
Your engine air filter is essential for keeping dust and debris from entering the engine. The cabin air filter does the same for the air inside your car. Both are inexpensive parts and are usually easy to replace yourself within a few minutes. Cabin filters may use activated charcoal to catch odors or offer HEPA-rated filtration — basic models are around $20, but a high-end filter will cost more.
5 / 11
2nd cheapest - replace windshield wipers
Lifeinkyiv | Unsplash
Estimated Cost: $20
Worn-out wiper blades are a quick and simple fix that improves driving safety. A new set of wiper blades can be installed in a few minutes without any tools. If your blades are streaking or skipping, you’ll know they need replacing — but as a general rule, you should replace them every 6,000 miles or after six months, depending on your area’s climate.
6 / 11
1st cheapest - replace a blown fuse
Maxi Gagliano | Pexels
Estimated Cost: $1 per fuse
If an electrical component like a power window, radio, or interior light stops working, the fix may be as simple as replacing the fuse. Fuses are very cheap, and you can easily swap them out yourself once you locate your fuse panel. Inside the cover, there will be a fuse diagram detailing which fuse is which. Simply locate the correct one, remove it, and slot the new one in its place.
7 / 11
5th most expensive - replace a head gasket
Garett Mizunaka | Unsplash
Estimated Cost: $2,000
Moving into the more expensive repairs, a blown head gasket is messy and dramatic, with billowing white smoke and an overheated engine. The head gasket itself is relatively cheap, but the cost of labor quickly adds up because replacing one involves disassembling a significant portion of the engine. If you try to drive without fixing it, you risk further engine damage.
8 / 11
4th most expensive - replace the catalytic converter
Artem Podrez | Pexels
Estimated Cost: $3,999
Catalytic converters are expensive to replace because they contain valuable precious metals like rhodium, palladium, and platinum, which act as catalysts to reduce harmful emissions. An ounce of rhodium costs four times as much as an ounce of gold. That’s also why converters are often stolen. If you need to replace yours, the precious metal plus the labor costs of a complex job push the price into eye-watering territory.
9 / 11
3rd most expensive - replace the transmission
Tikva | Unsplash
Estimated Cost: $6,026
Transmission replacement is never going to be cheap. It’s a complex job requiring expensive parts and specialized labor. Luxury European cars tend to involve more labor than others, but if you go to a transmission specialist, they may be able to rebuild rather than replace. That said, even repairs are still costly. At around this price point, many people have to consider cutting their losses and buying a new car.
10 / 11
2nd most expensive - replace a hybrid battery
Andrew Roberts | Unsplash
Estimated Cost: $6,682
If your hybrid battery fails, check your warranty, as these are often extensive. However, if you are out of warranty, this is unfortunately a very expensive fix. That’s due to costly materials and specialized, time-intensive labor. Hybrid cars may be cost-effective in many ways, but battery replacement is a hidden cost that can really sting.
11 / 11
1st most expensive - replace the engine
Tim Mossholder | Unsplash
Estimated Cost: $7,500
Catastrophic engine failure is the most expensive repair you can face. Depending on the model, costs vary wildly, but you should also factor in up to 25 hours of labor. You can have a used engine fitted to lower costs, or you may be able to get a rebuild instead of replacement. You may be covered by an extended warranty. Ultimately, however, it may make more financial sense to buy a new car.