The cheapest new cars to insure, according to Consumer Reports
Car insurance premiums have skyrocketed. But some new cars have surprisingly affordable rates. See the 10 best, according to Consumer Reports
We probably don’t need to tell you car insurance rates have skyrocketed, but in case you need a refresher: Premiums have risen 55% since February 2020, government data shows. While rates actually dipped during the pandemic, they grew astronomically between 2022 and 2024.
Insurers say it's because cars, repairs, and hospital bills for accidents are getting more expensive. No matter the reason, Americans are stressed about higher bills. According to a recent Lending Tree survey, 58% of drivers say their premiums has become burdensome.
So how can you save money on car insurance?
Consumer Reports recently compiled a list of the cheapest new cars to insure. They’ve deemed these vehicles “safe, reliable, and satisfying,” and recommend them for thrifty shoppers.
Continue reading to see which ones made the list and what the average annual insurance premium is for drivers.
2 / 11
#10: Subaru Impreza
Credit: Subaru
The Subaru Impreza costs about $2,382 a year to insure. It has a starting price of $24,360 and is Consumer Reports' second-favorite vehicle among small sedans and hatchbacks.
3 / 11
#9: Kia Seltos
Credit: Kia
The Kia Seltos comes in at $2,381 a year to insure. With a starting price of $24,690, it ranks eighth out of 15 in the subcompact SUV category, according to Consumer Reports.
4 / 11
#8: Kia Telluride
Credit: Kia
The Kia Telluride costs around $2,376 annually to insure and its starting price is $36,390. In the midsized three-row SUV category, Consumer Reports ranks it eighth out of 23.
5 / 11
#6 (tie): Hyundai Palisade
Credit: Hyundai
The Hyundai Palisade has an estimated annual insurance cost of $2,363. Its starting price is $39,435, and it’s currently in testing within the large SUV segment at Consumer Reports.
6 / 11
#6 (tie): Ford Maverick
Credit: Ford
The Ford Maverick also costs about $2,363 per year to insure. It has a starting price of $28,145 and it's Consumer Reports' top pick among small pickup trucks.
7 / 11
#5: Kia Soul
Credit: Kia
The Kia Soul has an annual insurance cost of $2,336, with a starting price of $20,490. It ranks 11th out of 23 among small sedans and hatchbacks.
8 / 11
#4: Cadillac XT5
Credit: Cadillac
The Cadillac XT5 costs roughly $2,309 per year to insure. Its starting price is $44,295, and it ranks ninth out of 27 in the luxury compact SUV segment.
9 / 11
#3: Subaru Crosstrek
Credit: Subaru
The Subaru Crosstrek carries an annual insurance cost of $2,283, with a starting price of $26,560. It ranks first among subcompact SUVs, according to Consumer Reports.
10 / 11
#2: Ford Bronco Sport
Credit: Ford
The Ford Bronco Sport costs about $2,279 a year to insure. It has a starting price of $31,695 and ranks ninth among subcompact SUVs.
11 / 11
#1: Subaru Forester
Credit: Subaru
The Subaru Forester is the least expensive to insure on this list, at $2,184 per year. It has a starting price of $29,995 and ranks second in the compact SUV category.