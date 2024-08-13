Check out this $110,000 'destination' trailer with 2 bedrooms and a deck

Saying that a $110,000 travel trailer is bigger and nicer than my 500-square-foot studio apartment isn’t that much of a feat if I’m honest, but all you need to know is that this trailer looks miles nicer than any RV or camper I’ve ever seen. Hell, the deck alone seems nicer than my apartment. This, ladies, gentlemen, and everyone in between, is the Wildwood & Salem 42Veranda travel trailer by Forest River. This behemoth is not meant to be regularly towed around, though. It’s actually meant to be towed to a destination and parked there for long-term mobile home living.

It has a nearly 10-foot sliding deck with a ceiling fan and misters for hot days, and an outdoor kitchen complete with a 22-inch griddle, 12-volt refrigerator and a sink. Aside from the envy-drawing porch it hides a spacious and stylish interior, and I don’t mean stylish-for-a-trailer, I mean stylish period with a modern design theme. The living area has taller ceilings than my apartment at eight-feet six-inches tall, and the kitchen has way more cabinet space than my apartment, an island, and a French door refrigerator that’s both bigger and nicer than the one in my apartment.

I’m six-foot eight-inches tall, so the second level of this trailer might not be the best place for folks like me as the presenter has to crawl to get around up there, but you don’t need much vertical space to fit a sleeping human. The upstairs is very short, but it still has a queen bed and an interesting low table that has a dedicated footwell beneath it to allow full-sized humans to sit upright at the table. All I can think about is someone dropping something in that footwell, though. You’d better hope someone at the table has very dexterous toes to grab whatever fell.

The bathroom looks spacious and has a separate shower and toilet which isn’t always the case in mobile homes, but the master bedroom is the place to be. It has a king-sized electronically adjustable bed that’s completely surrounded by windows that will give whoever sleeps there a panoramic view of the sunrise to wake up to. It also has significantly more closet space than my studio apartment, though again that’s not much of a feat.

No specifications like weight are listed on the trailer just yet as it’s a new-for-2025 model, but you’ll be just as surprised as me to learn that it’s not a fifth-wheel trailer, it’s just a normal bumper-hitch trailer. If you’re looking for the ultimate destination trailer, this might just be it. Destination trailers are meant to be parked and used for long periods of time, so this big unit not only looks like a residential home, but can potentially be used as a vacation home or even a full-time home if that’s what you need.



A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.