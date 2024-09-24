Move over, Hailey Bieber! Chevrolet has its own Erewhon drink collab

In This Story GM -1.37%

Automotive manufacturer Chevrolet and the supermarket chain Erewhon have come together to launch a limited-edition EV-themed wellness beverage.

Chevrolet’s (GM-1.37% ) 2025 Equinox EV inspired the drink. According to the manufacturer, the collaboration between the two companies combines Chevy’s “commitment to emission-free vehicles” and Erewhon’s “mission to promote sustainability” as a merchant of organic foods and wellness products.

The drink, called Electric Juice, consists of chocho, which is the most protein-rich plant source, and blue spirulina, the superfood that matches the Equinox EV’s blue color. The drink’s ingredients are designed to “energize and recharge” consumers, according to Chevrolet.

The beverage is part of Erewhon’s Tonic Bar, which frequently collaborates with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber to launch smoothies, juices, and tonics.

In addition to the drink, Chevrolet, a division of General Motors, will also have the Equinox EV SUV available for test drives at the grocery chain’s Studio City, Los Angeles location for customers.

Across the U.S., Chevrolet currently offers more electric vehicles, including the Silverado EV pickup truck.

“This relationship allows us to connect with potential new EV customers in southern California, an important market for Chevrolet,” said Steve Majoros, the chief marketing officer for Chevrolet in a statement.

Chevrolet entered the electric vehicle industry pretty late, with other automakers like Ford (F-2.12% ), Hyundai, and Kia already releasing a wide range of EVs, but the company seems more than dedicated to making their vehicles one of the leaders in the industry.

“I think it actually benefits Chevrolet,” Majoros said in an interview with Business Insider in May. “We’re talking to a lot of first-time EV buyers with the Blazer EV, and a lot of them are dealership employees. They get the first look at these cars, they test drive them and realize, ‘This thing’s pretty damn good.’”