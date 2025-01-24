China's artificial sun just broke its own nuclear fusion record





China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as the artificial sun, has broken its previous record for plasma confinement. On Dec. 30, 2024, EAST achieved an unprecedented 1,066 seconds of plasma confinement at high temperatures. This event marks a significant step in the global pursuit of practical nuclear fusion energy generation.

The breakthrough was accomplished by researchers from the Institute of Plasma Physics (ASIPP) at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science. Situated in Anhui Province, the EAST reactor is part of a broader effort by Chinese scientists to develop fusion energy. Their efforts focus on solving key challenges that have impeded the advancement of fusion technology for over seventy years.

EAST’s achievement is a milestone in the development of sustainable energy sources. With new experimental fusion research facilities under construction in Hefei, the team is dedicated to expediting the transition from experimental to practical application. This advancement could potentially lead to a cleaner, more efficient energy future. Researchers continue to focus on overcoming technological hurdles and progressing toward the long-sought goal of large-scale fusion power generation.

