Earnings Snapshots

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 31, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
CPHI-4.22%

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI-4.22%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
The ETF strategy built to thrive during market volatility, according to a fund manager
The worst stock market hit from tariffs could still be coming, strategist says
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing provides a detailed overview of the company's financial performance, highlighting a net loss of $4.74 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $3.08 million in the previous year.

Suggested Reading

Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
The ETF strategy built to thrive during market volatility, according to a fund manager
The worst stock market hit from tariffs could still be coming, strategist says
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Revenue for the year was reported at $4.5 million, a decrease from $7.0 million in the prior year, primarily due to increased competition and the company's products not qualifying for centralized procurement.

Advertisement

Related Content

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager

Related Content

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager

Cost of revenue was $6.5 million, representing 143.8% of total revenue, which contributed to a gross loss of $2.0 million, up from a gross loss of $0.3 million in the previous year.

Advertisement

Operating expenses totaled $2.6 million, with selling expenses decreasing to $0.53 million and general and administrative expenses increasing to $1.78 million.

Advertisement

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $0.63 million as of December 31, 2024, and a working capital deficit of $1.7 million.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. continues to face challenges related to its financial condition and has outlined plans to enhance its sales model and explore strategic alternatives to improve its financial position.

Advertisement

The company’s operations are primarily conducted in China through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which it is addressing through training and process improvements.

Advertisement

The filing also discusses the company's dependence on the Chinese market and the potential impact of regulatory changes on its business operations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the China Pharma Holdings Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.