China's DeepSeek AI is suddenly on top of Apple's App Store — dethroning ChatGPT

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, has recently captured significant attention by surpassing ChatGPT on Apple Inc.’s App Store download charts. The company’s AI assistant reached the number one position shortly after the release of its latest open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1. This advancement is creating ripples in the global AI landscape, as companies and experts—particularly those based in the United States—reassess their positions in the competitive AI market.

The rise of DeepSeek is underscored by its performance benchmarks, which show it outperforming some of the industry’s leading models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The open-source nature of DeepSeek’s platform further enhances its appeal, as it allows users and developers worldwide to access and contribute to its ongoing development. This approach is seen by many as a cornerstone in the escalation of an international AI arms race, threatening the technological advantage traditionally held by U.S.-based firms.

DeepSeek’s emergence in the spotlight has been attributed to its innovative resource optimization strategies. Unlike many AI developers that focus heavily on acquiring advanced hardware, DeepSeek has concentrated its efforts on maximizing the potential of software. Marina Zhang, an associate professor at the University of Technology Sydney, highlights that this approach differentiates DeepSeek from other firms and contributes significantly to its competitiveness.

The app itself, currently topping the App Store charts, is praised for its functionality. Users appreciate the seamless performance comparable to premium versions of other popular AI models, notably ChatGPT. Reviews highlight the transparency offered by DeepSeek, as it demonstrates its processes and reasoning, instilling greater confidence in the accuracy of its outputs. This level of transparency, coupled with the app being entirely free to use without any subscription tiers, adds a compelling edge in attracting a growing user base.

The unexpected ascent of DeepSeek has generated a palpable sense of urgency among Silicon Valley technology leaders. Questions are mounting about the future dynamics of the AI industry as Chinese innovations continue to gain strength. Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advisory firm deVere Group, noted that DeepSeek’s advancements are disrupting the global tech landscape and raising the stakes in the AI arms race.

The broader implications of DeepSeek’s rise are being closely watched by industry experts. The open-source nature of DeepSeek-R1 invites broader collaboration and potential enhancements from the global developer community, a factor that could accelerate its evolution and competitiveness. Analysts suggest that this model of open research could reshape how AI is developed and deployed, potentially setting new benchmarks for collaboration and innovation.

In the face of DeepSeek’s rapid success, other AI companies, including those from China such as Kimi AI, are also making moves to establish a foothold in this burgeoning market. Kimi AI’s recent announcement of its Kimi k1.5 AI model is indicative of the rapidly intensifying competition within the AI sector, suggesting that the push for innovation is far from over.

As DeepSeek continues to gain traction, the global AI community remains attentive to its developments. The unfolding scenario underscores the dynamic nature of technological advancements and the unpredictable shifts in market leadership. The progress made by DeepSeek is a testament to the growing influence of Chinese tech companies in the global arena, and a reminder of the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence development.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.