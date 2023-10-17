Make business better.™️
Economics

China's economic growth slows to 4.9% in third quarter, amid muted demand and deflationary pressures

China’s economy slowed in the third quarter, amid muted global demand, deflationary pressures and an ailing property sector

By
Zen Soo, Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economy slowed in the third quarter, amid muted global demand, deflationary pressures and an ailing property sector.

The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% year-over-year in the July-September quarter, beating the 4.5% forecast by analysts but slowing from the 6.3% growth in the previous quarter, according to official data.

The Chinese government in recent months has unveiled a raft of policy support measures to shore up the economy, including infrastructure spending, cutting interest rates and easing curbs for home-buying in an attempt to revive the property sector.

China’s trade data, released earlier this week, showed that exports and imports continued to decline although they contracted at a slower rate than previously.