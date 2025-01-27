Is household tech made in China the next U.S. security concern?





The scrutiny of Chinese technology by the U.S. is expanding beyond social media platforms like TikTok, moving towards household devices such as WiFi routers. Industry experts are voicing concerns about routers from companies like TP-Link, suggesting potential national security risks. These concerns are part of the broader tech tensions between the U.S. and China, which have steadily increased over the past few years.

Cybersecurity professionals, however, stress that the security of home networks relies heavily on proper setup and diligent monitoring, rather than merely the device’s country of origin.

As debates about the security implications of Chinese-manufactured technology continue, consumers in the U.S. might find themselves navigating a landscape where more household technologies will be reexamined.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.