Is household tech made in China the next U.S. security concern?

WiFi routers from Chinese manufacturers may be considered for future bans

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
The scrutiny of Chinese technology by the U.S. is expanding beyond social media platforms like TikTok, moving towards household devices such as WiFi routers. Industry experts are voicing concerns about routers from companies like TP-Link, suggesting potential national security risks. These concerns are part of the broader tech tensions between the U.S. and China, which have steadily increased over the past few years.

Cybersecurity professionals, however, stress that the security of home networks relies heavily on proper setup and diligent monitoring, rather than merely the device’s country of origin.

As debates about the security implications of Chinese-manufactured technology continue, consumers in the U.S. might find themselves navigating a landscape where more household technologies will be reexamined.

